Either my body will go home or I will return with Gorkhland: Bimal Gurung

Bimal Gurung (Source: File photo) Bimal Gurung (Source: File photo)

GJM chief Bimal Gurung on Saturday urged his party leaders “to hit the streets in protest” in the Hills.

Addressing GJM leaders from an undisclosed location, he is heard saying in a video: “I urge everyone to hit the streets in protest. All leaders should openly hit the streets with workers and the common people. I am at the party office. Our team is in Delhi, but I will here with the people… We are ready for talks with state and Centre but only on Gorkhaland, not on any alternative formula.”

Gurung warned that some leaders from other parties may try to betray the Gorkhaland agitation. “Some leaders from different parties may try and betray our cause. Remember that one day, everyone has to die. I am on the streets. Either my body will go home or I will return with Gorkhland,” he told his leaders.

Meanwhile, Two Trinamool Congress councilors from Kalimpong civic body — Ashique Ansari and Bhim Agarwal — joined the GJM on Saturday. The day also saw the district magistrate issuing an order to government employees, asking them not to leave the Hills without permission from the DM’s office even on Sunday.

