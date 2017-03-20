Eighty buses from neighbouring states impounded for plying without proper permit

Cracking the whip against illegal operation of buses from neighbouring states in Delhi, the city transport department has impounded 80 vehicles over the last few days. These buses were ferrying passengers from Delhi to cities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, without proper permit.

K K Dahiya, Special Commissioner of the transport department, said, “The department has impounded 80 buses over the past few days for violating permit conditions. The drive against such vehicles will continue.”

He said the Delhi Transport Department has decided to write to its corresponding department in other states, requesting cancellation of impounded buses as their operation in Delhi was in violation of the permits of those vehicles.

“Impounded buses did not have required permit to operate in the national capital, which also poses a serious concern to women’s safety,” Dahiya said.

Most buses, which were impounded, were operating from outside ISBT Kashmere Gate, Tis Hazari, Majnu-ka-Tilla, Sarai Kale Khan and other places to go to neighbouring states.

