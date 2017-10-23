Latest News
Eighteen-month-old child raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh

Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore said villagers alerted by the girl's cry reached the spot and caught the accused before he could flee. The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that the child was admitted to a hospital.

By: PTI | Badaun | Published:October 23, 2017 2:46 pm
rape, delhi rape, school rape, child rape, 5 year old rape, POCSO, shahdara school rape, shahdara, delhi news, indian express news The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that the child was admitted to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be serious. (Representational Image)
An eighteen-month-old girl child was in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on sunday evening at a village in the Binawar area here, Superintendent of Police Kamal Kishore said.

SP Kishore said villagers alerted by the girl’s cry reached the spot and caught the accused before he could flee. The accused has been arrested, police said, adding that the child was admitted to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be serious.

