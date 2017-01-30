Eight years after 26/11, security agencies get list of 200 yachts active on Maharashtra coast

Eight years after the 26/11 terrorist attack, yachts operating out of the Maharashtra coastline have finally registered themselves with maritime security agencies. Last month, the security agencies received a list of over 200 yachts, most of which operate out of the Mumbai harbour. Coastal security agencies HAD time and again flagged the threat posed by unregistered vessels, including yachts.

“The clubs had been asked to share the lists, but despite repeated reminders, it was not done. However, last month, we received a detailed list from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB),the body with which the yachts operating in the state are required to be registered,” a senior maritime security official told The Indian Express.

Yachts operating within the Mumbai port limits are required to abide by certain norms, which include informing the club before setting off to sail. They are prohibited from carrying arms, alcohol or drugs.

“The November 2008 attack exposed how the waters are vulnerable and vessels like fishing trawlers and yachts operating in Indian waters can be misused by terror outfits to execute their plans.”

“Registration facilitates surveillance and makes the task to identify the vessels and their crew simpler,” added the official.

Recently, while conducting random checks, the Indian Coast Guard (CG) found two yachts with alcohol on-board. The Customs Department was informed of it and the illegal items were confiscated and action taken against the owners. The information was also shared with their respective clubs.

“Members’ boats sailing within Mumbai Port Limits can depart/arrive moorings off the Gateway of India between sunrise and sunset. The boat can be taken to any port/place, depth of water permitting, within Mumbai Port Limits,” Sam Pochkhanawala, Commodore, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, told The Indian Express.

“If the owner of a boat decides to go to a port outside Mumbai port limits, then the owner is required to obtain permission from the Mumbai Port Trust and Port Control Office, Indian Navy West Coast Command, Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Maritime Board. Proper nautical charts, qualified crew and navigation equipment as per the size of the boat (are needed),” Pochkhanawala added.

On the question of charges footed by a boat owner, Pochkhanawala said, “Any boat owner can moor his boat within the boundaries authorised by Mumbai Port Trust just south of the Gateway of India called the small boats moorings. There are no charges for sailing or power-boating within the Port limits but certain rules must be followed.”

“If a boat owner requires that RBYC lends to the owner the equipment and lays the moorings for him/her, then RBYC charges a small fee of Rs 500-1,000 depending on the size of moorings used,” he added.