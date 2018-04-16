Eight-year-old raped in Odisha’s Balasore district

On the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl’s family yesterday, the accused was arrested, they said adding further investigation is in progress. On the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl’s family yesterday, the accused was arrested, they said adding further investigation is in progress.

An 8-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a married man at Soro area in Balasore district, a day after a similar incident rocked Nilagiri area of the district, police said on Monday.

The girl was returning home from a community function at Kherana village on Saturday when a 48-year-old man allegedly dragged her to a lonely place and committed rape, police said.

On the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl’s family yesterday, the accused was arrested, they said adding further investigation is in progress. The accused was beaten up by villagers and he was admitted to hospital, police said.

The incident came close on the heels of a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Nilagiri area of the district on April 13. The issue of the two rapes was raised in the state Assembly by the opposition parties today.

