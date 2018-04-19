Eight-year-old girl raped in Hisar

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Narnaund police station, police said on Thursday. The incident took place last night when the girl was sleeping along with her family members outside a shanty, they said. The man took her to a deserted place and raped her, the police said.

The victim started screaming and after hearing the girl’s cries, her family members rushed to the spot. SP Hansi Pratigya Godara visited the crime spot on Thursday and asked officials to nab the culprit as soon as possible. A case under Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and the Protection of hildren from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was registered against the accused.

