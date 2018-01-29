Eight-year-old falls to death while flying kite

Atiq Chand Shaikh studied in Class II (Express) Atiq Chand Shaikh studied in Class II (Express)

An eight-year-old boy died after he fell down while flying a kite from the terrace of an under-construction building in Kondhwa on Sunday morning.

Kondhwa police have identified the deceased as Atiq Chand Shaikh, a resident of Ashrafnagar locality in Kondhwa and a Class II student in Pratibhatai Pawar Primary School. According to police, the incident took place near the deceased’s house, at an under-construction building behind Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology around 8.30 am. Officers said work on the building had stopped six months ago.

An officer from Kondhwa police station said, “Based on primary information, Atiq and his three friends went to the terrace of the building around 8 am. While flying kites, Atiq lost his balance and fell from the edge of the terrace. As far as we know, some parts of the terrace does not have protective railing.”

The kids playing with Atiq informed his family and he was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead. “We will be probing to the sequence of events leading to the incident and for that statements will be recorded,” the officer added.

