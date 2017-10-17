Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen are from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram, the police said. The fishermen are from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram, the police said.

Eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off Thalaimannar coast on Tuesday, the police said.

According to information reaching here, the Sri Lankan Navy also seized the boat and have taken the fishermen to Thalaimannar district naval camp, they said.

The fishermen are from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram, the police said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister M Manikandan told reporters in Ramanathapuram that the state government will take up the matter of the arrest with the Centre.

On October 12, five fishermen from here were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu.

