Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Eight Indian fishermen were on Wednesday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. “The fishermen from Nagapattinam district had ventured into sea this evening and were fishing off Neduntheevu when the Lankan naval personnel rounded them up and took them to Kangesanthurai port in Sri Lanka along with their boat,” Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emerit said.

Ten fishermen, belonging to Thangachimadam near Rameswaram, were on Wednesday arrested by the island nation’s authorities when they were fishing near Katchatheevu and later taken to Kangesanthurai port.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now