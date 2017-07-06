Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The arrested fishermen have been taken to Kagesanthurai. (Representational image) The arrested fishermen have been taken to Kagesanthurai. (Representational image)

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday. They have been charged for fishing in Lanka’s territorial waters. According to news agency PTI, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Chandrasekhar said two boats of fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district have also been seized by the navy, late last night. The arrested fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai Navel Camp for legal actions, ANI reported.

In another incident, four fishermen were rescued when a boat sunk off near Neduntheevu coast. All fishermen were later released by Sri Lankan Navy.

In June, eight fishermen using mechanised fishing boat were arrested on charges of alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the exclusive zone meant for Lankan fishermen.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd