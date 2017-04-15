Eight students drown off coast in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra

Eight students from an Engineering college in Belgaum have drowned in the sea at Vayri coast of Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra.

The students, who were from Maratha Engineering College, Belgaum, were on a college tour as part of a group of 60 students. Three of the students have been rescued and have received medical attention.

More details to be followed.

