Express Eye
  • Eight passengers injured in road accident in J&K

Eight passengers injured in road accident in J&K

The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch, resulting in injuries to all the eight passengers travelling in it, police said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, they said

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: December 10, 2017 7:08 pm
J&K road accident, jammu road accident, poonch road accident, poonch accident, jammu and kashmir road accident, india news, indian express, indian express news The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, police said (Google Maps)
Top News

Eight passengers, including three women, were today injured after their cab plunged into a 25-feet deep ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said. The incident took place when the passengers were on their way to Srinagar from Rajouri district, the police said.

The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch, resulting in injuries to all the eight passengers travelling in it, they said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 10: Latest News