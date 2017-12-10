Eight passengers injured in road accident in J&K

The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, police said (Google Maps) The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, police said (Google Maps)

Eight passengers, including three women, were today injured after their cab plunged into a 25-feet deep ditch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, police said. The incident took place when the passengers were on their way to Srinagar from Rajouri district, the police said.

The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch, resulting in injuries to all the eight passengers travelling in it, they said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital Poonch, they said.

