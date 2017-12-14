Telangana: Eight Naxalites killed in police encounter in Bhadradri Kothagudem, says Police

The encounter continued for about 20 minutes. (Representational photo) The encounter continued for about 20 minutes. (Representational photo)

Police said on Thursday they have killed eight Naxalites belonging to a newly-formed extremist group, which allegedly indulged in extortion and violence, in a gunbattle in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The encounter took place at around 6.30 am in a forest area under Tekulapalli mandal, a senior police official said.

According to the official, a police team had launched a combing operation in the forest area after receiving information about the movement of armed extremists. At about 6.30am, the police team noticed people in olive green uniforms carrying weapons, after which they warned them to surrender.

“However, instead of surrendering, the armed men started firing at the police party. The police maintained maximum restraint…but as there was no way to stop them from firing and in self-defence the police party retaliated,” the official explained.

The encounter continued for about 20 minutes.

Following a search at the scene, the police found eight bodies with fire arm injuries, the official said.

He said six fire arms – one SLR (self-loading rifle), three SBBL (single barrel breech load), two other weapons, eight kitbags, some Naxalite literature were recovered.

“No policemen were injured in the incident. Six of the deceased have been identified,” he said.

They belong to different districts of Telangana. After verification, it was concluded that they belonged to CPI(ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata, he added.

According to the police, the men were formerly associated with the ‘Jana Shakti’ group of Naxals. On July 24, a new group called CPI(ML) Chandra Pullareddy (CP) Bata was formed, which they had joined.

“All the group members followed the same ideology of Naxalites and were involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion,” the official said.

The group members were active in four districts -Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Khammam. They indulged in extortion from businessmen, conducted land settlements and civil panchayats, put up pamphlets and created terror in the society, according to the police.

On December 3, the police had arrested three armed extremists of the group in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and seized a rifle, two grenades, several rounds of ammunition, empty magazines, six kitbags and seven cell phones from their possession.

