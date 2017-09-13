‘Eight lakh Goans become members of Deen Dayal health scheme since launch’

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File)

Around eight lakh Goans have got themselves enrolled in the ambitious Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) or mediclaim scheme since its launch in May last year. According to the government, majority of the members are in the age group of 40-60 years.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday took stock of the scheme, launched by then Laxmikant Parsekar-led government. As per a presentation made before Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar about the current status of DDSSY, the total of 7.79 lakh people have became members of the scheme while the premium of Rs 64.52 crore has been paid by the state.

“The aim of the presentation was that the members of the Cabinet should know about the benefits of the scheme and the objective of the government,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. The minister said six out of total 38 hospitals enrolled under the scheme are located outside the coastal state.

Under the scheme, residents of Goa who have become its members are entitled to free treatment in various hospitals including private ones. The state government has provided cards to the members, which are generated through the Goa Electronic Limited. “A family of three members or less can have the cover of Rs 2.5 lakh while four or more members can avail the cover of Rs 4 lakh and above per annum,” as per the presentation. Interestingly, people in the age group of 40-60 are the largest chunk of beneficiaries of this scheme, the minister said.

“As per the data, 43.40 per cent of the total beneficiaries are in the age group of 40-60, while 35.42 per cent are in the age group of 61-80 years. The younger group of people between 21-40 years comprised only 14.90 per cent of the beneficiaries while 5.22 per cent of the members are in the age group of 0 to 20.

“Also, 1.05 per cent of the beneficiaries are in the age group of 81-100 years,” it said. The total premium of Rs 36.59 crore was paid to different hospitals, including Rs 23.80 crore to private facilities, as on August 31 this year. “Medicines for chronic illness amounting to Rs 63.99 lakh are also covered under this scheme. The renewal of the DDSY scheme began in July this year and till date 1,32,843 people have renewed their cards,” Rane added.

