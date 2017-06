At least 12 persons were injured. (Source: ANI photo) At least 12 persons were injured. (Source: ANI photo)

At least eight persons including four children were killed and 12 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall and storm in Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, according to the news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

