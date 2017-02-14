Eight killed as ambulance rams into stationary truck

Eight people were on Tuesday killed when an ambulance carrying them collided with a truck standing along the Bast-Faizabad National Highway near Chureb village here, police said. The incident took place Tuesday morning in Khalilabad area when the ambulance was taking a patient, Ramchandra Barnawal (65), for treatment to Lucknow from Deoria, along with his family members.

Those killed included Ramchandra, Manoj (50), Sushil (52), Shweta (35), Kamal (32), Bhim Barnwal (34), compounder Habibullah (42) and the ambulance driver Sonu (26).

The bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem.