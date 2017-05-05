Eight inmates missing from correctional home near Jalpaiguri, six traced

Eight inmates of a government correctional home near Jalpaiguri went missing and six of them were traced. The inmates in the age group of 15-17 years were found missing from the correctional home, about 12 km from here, since 10 pm on Thursday.

While three of the eight youths were found near a bund along the Teesta river located behind the SP’s bungalow, three others were found at Assam More, a spot from where one can board Siliguri-bound vehicles.

While some of the eight youths, belonging to Assam and Bihar, were lodged at the home since the last six months, others were brought here in the last fornight. The eight youths were to be sent back to correctional homes of their respective state today, Superintendent of the home Pronoy Dey said.

Dey also said the home did not have a psychologist since 1981. District Magistrate Rachana Bhagat said that efforts were on to trace the two missing youths.

