Eight injured in clash between UP, Haryana farmers

Eight persons were injured in a clash between farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over a land dispute near Mawi village in Shamli district. The trouble erupted on Friday evening after some Haryana farmers tried to encroach upon a piece of land belonging to UP farmers on the banks of the Yamuna.

Eight persons were injured in the violence. Upon receiving information about the clash, the police of both states rushed to the spot and bought the situation under control. A dispute often arises between the farmers of UP and Haryana over where the boundary between the two state lies when the Yamuna changes its course from time to time, the police said. Meanwhile, some farmers staged a protest outside Kairana police station over the incident.

