Eight injured in blast caused by leak in cooking gas cylinder

A blast at a house in Panchkula due to a leak in a cooking gas cylinder left at least eight persons injured, the police said on Thursday. The blast was so intense that the house collapsed and the window panes of about 20 houses adjacent to it were damaged, they said.

The blast took place late last night due to a leak in a cooking gas cylinder, police said. The injured have been hospitalised in Chandigarh and at the civil hospital in Panchkula. Four injured admitted in Chandigarh have received serious burn injuries, police said.

The family members residing in the house had gone to a market when the incident took place, they said. Some passers by were also injured in the incident.

