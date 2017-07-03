Eight, including former IPS officer, arrested for demonstrating against CM Yogi Adityanath

Former IPS officer SR Darapuri being escorted by the police. (ANI) Former IPS officer SR Darapuri being escorted by the police. (ANI)

Eight people, including a former IPS officer SR Darapuri, have been arrested by the police for demonstrating against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They were allegedly staging a protest at the CM’s official residence in Lucknow.

“The accused were headed towards Hazratganj where section 144 was imposed. They also did not have permission to hold a rally,” VC Tripathi, SP West Lucknow, said, adding that they were arrested from the Chowk area.

Last month, students of Lucknow University were arrested for stopping the cavalcade of the CM outside the varsity campus where Adityanath was scheduled to attend a function. The protesters had shown black flags to the CM convoy and shouted slogans against him. The 14 students, including two girls, were sent to 14-day judicial custody. Most of the students belonged to the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, which is the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.

