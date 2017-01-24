Eight-foot long python halts work at Gangajal water project in Agra

Construction workers got terrified when they came across the serpent near the pipelines. (File) Construction workers got terrified when they came across the serpent near the pipelines. (File)

An eight-foot long Python halted the the ongoing construction work at the Gangajal water supply project site for about three hours near Babarpur forest area in Agra. Construction workers got terrified when they came across the serpent near the pipelines being laid for the Bulandsheher-Agra water supply project but promptly informed the wildlife authorities of its presence.

The python was rescued by NGO, Wildlife SOS’s rapid response team from a 14-foot trench and after proper examination was released into its natural habitat.

“The snake made an appearance because this area falls in the deeper part of the forest,” the NGO’s wildlife conservation director Dr Baiju Raj M V said.

“It is a good thing that the people of this area now wait for the experts to arrive rather than take matters into their own hands,” co founder of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan said.