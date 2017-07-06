Eight-foot-long python found inside IAF aircraft at airbase in Agra, rescued by NGO

Agra: An 8-ft long python that was rescued by a team of Wildlife SOS from an AN-32 Aircraft at Agra airbase on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Agra: An 8-ft long python that was rescued by a team of Wildlife SOS from an AN-32 Aircraft at Agra airbase on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

An eight-foot long python was found at the airbase of the Air Force in Agra on Wednesday. It was hemmed inside the undercarriage bay of a transport aircraft. The reptile was rescued by wildlife organisations after the IAF made calls to Wildlife SOS. It took the NGO almost five hours to disengage the snake from the right wing of the AN-32 aircraft, number K2706, news agency PTI reported, as it was imperative that the python kept calm.

“We had to get the python out of that narrow space keeping its safety in mind. We patiently waited for the snake to loosen its grip so that we could carefully transfer it to a transport carrier- (special-designed transport boxes),” an SOS official was quoted by the PTI as saying.

Kept under observation, it will be left to its devices in a natural habitat once it is found to be in suitable health, officials said.

“Rescues like these require skills and patience. We thank the Indian Air Force for considering the well-being of the python and reporting the incident to us,” Baiju Raj M V, director of conservation (Projects) for Wildlife SOS, told PTI.

A non-piosonous species, the Indian Rock Python, or the Python molurus, is an inhabitant of the Indian sub-continent. It is usually spotted in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The python is indexed under the Wildlife Prevention Act, 1972, Scheduly I-Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Willd Flore and Fauna (CITES), Appendix I, a section which outlines trade of wildlife species on a international scale.

