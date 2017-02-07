Eight awarded life sentence for dalit’s murder in Bihar

A special court here today awarded life sentence to eight persons for the murder of a dalit six year ago over a land dispute in Chhati village in rural Patna district. Special Court judge Akhilanand Dubey also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Sukhu Manjhi was killed over a land dispute in the village on August 30, 2011 and the eight were named as accused in the FIR.

The eight persons are Lal Babu Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Ranjit alias Tola Yadav, Kavinder Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Chutru Yadav, Binod Yadav and Rampatti Yadav.