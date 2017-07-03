Eight antique diamonds missing from Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy shrine, SC told

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Eight antique diamonds of an idol at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple have been missing and the crime branch of the Kerala Police is investigating the alleged theft, reported The Hindu. Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium also informed the Supreme Court that the missing diamonds were a vital part of the daily rituals. The latest development comes nearly 10 months after a special audit report by Vinod Rai committee discovered that gold worth Rs 189 crore had mysteriously disappeared from the temple’s cellars.

Subramanium told the apex court that the temple’s outgoing executive officer KN Satheesh reported about the missing diamonds, which was kept in cellars near the sanctum sanctorum, in May 2017, according to the report. The stones are officially valued at over Rs 21 lakh, but Subramanium believes that they were worth much more due to their antiquity.

While checking the temple treasurer records, the amicus came to know that the “missing diamonds” were first mentioned in August 2015. The matter was again reported by the priest in March 2016 and an FIR was registered in August same year in connection with the case. However, the amicus said that the Administrative Committee never pressed for an in-depth inquiry into the case of the missing stones and that it used “vague expressions” to suggest that the diamonds were only “damaged”, and not lost.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar is scheduled to hear the case on July 3.

