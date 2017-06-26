Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: Muslims around the world celebrate, PM Modi greets nation

Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: Muslims offer Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Mosque in New Delhi. (AP Photo) Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: Muslims offer Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Mosque in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Millions across the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan that began on May 27 and ended on Saturday, June 24. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr begins with morning prayers (Namaz), wherein Muslims gather at a mosque before holding family gatherings and visiting friends. Eid is seen as a time of forgiveness and of thanksgiving to Allah for helping people complete their spiritual fasting. Not only this, many Muslims donates food to those who are less fortunate. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several other political leaders took to Twitter to greet those celebrating the festival. Modi said, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Muslims in Kashmir. He said, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart. I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley.”

Live Updates:

7:00 am: Muslims gathered at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to offer prayers and to greet each other. It is one of the largest mosques in India.

People gather at Delhi’s Jama Masjid for #Eid prayers pic.twitter.com/SiyFmZMNlj — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

People exchange greetings after offering #Eid prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/2RqomS9FSB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

7:15 am: Home minister Rajnath Singh greets Muslims of Kashmir.

I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart: Home Minister Rajnath Singh #Eid pic.twitter.com/T0H5x6vW7S — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley: HM #Eidpic.twitter.com/MfRve7pXA0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation.

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society, tweets PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/LtciGNFviN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Muslims in Bhopal and Patna also gathered to offer prayer at the mosque. People went to Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Bihar: People offer Namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on #eidpic.twitter.com/bYhfARV4aY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Mumbai also saw great gathering. People offered prayers at Mahim Dargah and greeted each other.

8:30am: People offered prayers at a mosque in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. Earlier, on Sunday, police issued an advisory, asking its personnel not to offer their Eid prayers in general mosques, Eidgah (common prayer grounds) or isolated areas, but to stick to security establishments and protected mosques.

People offered prayers at a mosque in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar on #eidpic.twitter.com/fOUGoyD5w7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

8:45am: In Haryana people offered Eid prayers wearing black arm bands in Ballabhgarh’s Kandhawali, to protest lynching of a man from their village.

Haryana: People offered Eid prayers wearing black arm bands in Ballabhgarh’s Kandhawali, to protest lynching of a man from their village pic.twitter.com/z7oI8eF2fm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

9:05 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered wishes to people of Bihar & the whole country. He said, “Festival represents the spirit of love & friendship.”

I offer greetings to people of Bihar & the whole country on #Eid,festival represents the spirit of love & friendship: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/E7hjwrhWtd — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd