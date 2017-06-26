Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: Muslims around the world celebrate, PM Modi greets nation

Latest News
Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: The festival begins with morning prayers (Namaz), Muslims gather at mosque before holding family gatherings and visiting friends. Eid is seen as a time of forgiveness and of giving thanks to Allah for helping people to complete their spiritual fasting.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2017 9:07 am
eid, eid 2017, Eid al-Fitr 2017, eid in india, muslims eid, muslim celebrate eid, eid celebration, jama masjid, eid food, indian express news, india news Eid ul-Fitr 2017 LIVE updates: Muslims offer Eid ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Mosque in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
Millions across the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan that began on May 27 and ended on Saturday, June 24. The timing of Eid ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr begins with morning prayers (Namaz), wherein Muslims gather at a mosque before holding family gatherings and visiting friends. Eid is seen as a time of forgiveness and of thanksgiving to Allah for helping people complete their spiritual fasting. Not only this, many Muslims donates food to those who are less fortunate. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several other political leaders took to Twitter to greet those celebrating the festival. Modi said, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Muslims in Kashmir. He said, “I wish our brothers, sisters and dear kids of Kashmir a very happy Eid from the bottom of my heart. I firmly believe that this festival that celebrates humanity & goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley.”

Live Updates:

7:00 am: Muslims gathered at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to offer prayers and to greet each other. It is one of the largest mosques in India.

7:15 am: Home minister Rajnath Singh greets Muslims of Kashmir.

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation.

Muslims in Bhopal and Patna also gathered to offer prayer at the mosque. People went to  Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Mumbai also saw great gathering. People offered prayers at Mahim Dargah and greeted each other.

8:30am: People offered prayers at a mosque in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. Earlier, on Sunday, police issued an advisory, asking its personnel not to offer their Eid prayers in general mosques, Eidgah (common prayer grounds) or isolated areas, but to stick to security establishments and protected mosques.

8:45am: In Haryana people offered Eid prayers wearing black arm bands in Ballabhgarh’s Kandhawali, to protest lynching of a man from their village.

9:05 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered wishes to people of Bihar & the whole country. He said, “Festival represents the spirit of love & friendship.”

 

