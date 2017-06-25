Eid 2017: PM Modi extends greetings, says diversity is India’s strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat Modi also appreciated the support the International Day of Yoga had got across the world. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat Modi also appreciated the support the International Day of Yoga had got across the world. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. “The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all,” Modi greeted.

Urging people to take inspiration from the festival, Narendra Modi said, “Ramzan is a month of holy donations, to spread happiness… Come, let us all together take inspiration to keep spreading the treasure of happiness and keep taking the nation forward.”

The prime minister also emphasised on the cultural diversity of India, while referring to the Jagannath Rath Yatra being celebrated across the country. He said, “I extend greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Jagannath yatra, The country’s poor people are connected to Lord Jagannath. Those who have studied Baba Sahab Ambedkar would have seen that he used to shower praise on Lord Jagannath temple and its traditions because it involved social justice and social harmony.”

He also recollected how a Muslim-dominated village refused government funding and decided to construct toilets using their own money. “During the Ramzan, people of Muslim-dominated Mubarakpur village in Bijnaur district of UttarPradesh, with a population of about 3,500 families, decided to construct a toilet collectively.

“The government provided about Rs 17 lakh, but you will be happy to know that all the Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Ramzan, returned the amount of about Rs 17 to the government saying they would construct their toilet with their own money and labour,” said PM Modi.

Modi also appreciated the efforts of International Yoga Day participants for making it a success. He also commended the successful launches of satellites by the ISRO.

