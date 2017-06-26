Eid 2017: Joyful celebrations across India

Children from the Muslim community celebrate Eid in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) Children from the Muslim community celebrate Eid in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Muslims across India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with exuberance and religious fervour, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims all across the globe. During this time, they abstain from food and water from 30 minutes before the sunrise to sunset. The fasting ends on the occasion of Eid. After offering the Eid namaaz, families, friends and neighbours congregate together and exchange pleasantries. The festivity is marked with the preparation of a special dish of “sheer-korma”, a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli and dry fruits.

In India, members of the community gathered together early morning to offer the special Eid prayers at mosques post which the joyful celebrations began.

Army personnel distributed sweets in Anantnag on the occasion of Eid. (Source: ANI) Army personnel distributed sweets in Anantnag on the occasion of Eid. (Source: ANI)

Amid few incidents of stone pelting and clashes between protesters and security forces, Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir made their way to mosques, shrines and Eidghas to offer special prayers. Hazratbal shrine, with more than 50,000 devotees saw the biggest gathering.

Women offer namaz on the Occasion of ‘Eid al-Fitr’ in Coimbatore (PTI Photo) Women offer namaz on the Occasion of ‘Eid al-Fitr’ in Coimbatore (PTI Photo)

In Tamil Nadu, Muslims thronged mosques to offer prayers in areas like Chennai, Vellore and Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other political leaders also extended their greetings to the people.

Indian Muslims hug and greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the 14th century Feroz Shah Kotla Jami Mosque in New Delhi. (AP Photo) Indian Muslims hug and greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the 14th century Feroz Shah Kotla Jami Mosque in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Traditional feasts and exchange of pleasantries marked the festival in Kerala. Religious prayers were held at mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs across the state. Governor Justice (Rtd) P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.

Policemen greet Muslims with roses on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Maharashtra. (PTI Photo) Policemen greet Muslims with roses on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

In Maharashtra, post the solemn prayers at mosques, members from the community embraced each other and greeted “Eid mubarak.” Greetings were also extended by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kolkata. (AP Photo) Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Kolkata. (AP Photo)

In Kolkata, Over 25,000 Muslims assembled at the biggest congregation on Red Road to offer namaz. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also took part in the festivity. Celebrations also took place on a grand scale at Nakhoda mosque and Tipu Sultan mosque.

Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Muslim people after Eid ul Fitr prayers at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (PTI photo)

In Bihar Muslims from all walks of life came together on this festive occasion. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Khanqah Mujibia shrine at Phulwarisharif and took blessing of Hazrat Sayed Shah Ayatullah Kadri. He also prayed for peace and prosperity of the state.

Muslims offering namaz at historical Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Agra on Monday. (PTI Photo) Muslims offering namaz at historical Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Agra on Monday. (PTI Photo)

In between the 12-hour window given to the people, Darjeeling witnessed low-key celebrations because of the tense situation in the area. Muslims offered prayers at the local mosques. Most members took to foot to meet and greet their relatives. Police and security forces patrolled the streets in order to main law and order.

Muslim children offering Eid prayers at a mosque in Ajmer. (PTI Photo) Muslim children offering Eid prayers at a mosque in Ajmer. (PTI Photo)

Muslims in Nagaland greeted each other and offered prayers at edigahs in Kohima and Dimapur. Governor P B Acharaya hoped that “this sacred occasion will usher-in good will and harmony and further strengthen the values of composite society”.

A Muslim boy records a video after Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh. (REUTERS) A Muslim boy records a video after Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Chandigarh. (REUTERS)

In Punjab, namaz was held at the international headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Qadian town of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar hoped that the auspicious day exemplifies the essence of joy and togetherness.

Muslim children jubilate after Eid prayers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday. (PTI Photo) Muslim children jubilate after Eid prayers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Muslims in Mizoram offered prayers at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizwal. There was no sign of violence or disruption according to the police officials.

A Muslim kid looks on as seniors offer Eid prayers at Sonamura, 57 kms from Agartala on Monday. (PTI Photo) A Muslim kid looks on as seniors offer Eid prayers at Sonamura, 57 kms from Agartala on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Thousands of people gathered at the Gedu Mia Mosque in Tripura’s Agartala to mark the end of Ramzan. Chief cleric of the mosque Maulana Abdul Rehaman, read out the special prayer for global peace.

