From 500 kg to at least 270 kg: Journey of Eman Ahmed, world’s heaviest woman, so far

When Eman Ahmed was flown down from Egypt to Mumbai in February this year, she weighed around 500 kgs. Ahmed, believed to be the heaviest woman in the world, was to undergo weight-reduction surgery at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital. To facilitate the surgery, she was transported from her home in Alexandria to Mumbai on an Egypt Air cargo plane with a specially-crafted bed to make her seven-hour journey more comfortable. Nearly two months have elapsed since she landed in India and the progress has been phenomenal. At the time of filing the story, Ahmed had already lost around 242 kg ever since she arrived. She currently weighs less than 270 kg, nearly half her original weight.

Here’s a look at her weight-loss journey so far:

February 11, 2017: Eman arrives at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital. At the Mumbai airport, Ahmad was lifted by a crane from the aircraft and loaded onto a special mini truck organised by the hospital. The mini truck was followed by an ambulance and a police escort till hospital. She would be treated by bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala. This was her first trip out of her home in last 25 years.

February 12, 2017: Eman, who has spent the last 25 years restricted to her house in Alexandria, smiled all the way as her family remained by her side for support. Saifee Hospital was abuzz with activity as staffers gathered around to watch her bed being lifted from a mini truck.

February 13, 2017: Ahmed was put under close observation for 48 hours and put on high-protein liquid diet. Doctor Lakdawala said Ahmed’s weight is just one of the many problems as she has been confined to bed for more than two decades, adding that her case is very complex and risky. “Bringing a semblance of normalcy to Eman’s life may take a few years,” he said.

February 14, 2017: Given her body mass index (BMI) of 252, doctors predicted it could take up to two more years before her weight can be brought down to 100 kg from 500 kg. At this point, doctors say, Eman has a long road ahead to battle sleep apnea, hypothyroid, diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems etc. before she can sit and eat on her own.

February 17, 2017: 30 kg down in 5 days, Eman Ahmed can now move limbs better. Doctors said Eman is on a 1,200-calorie per day diet plan. In this routine, she wakes up at 7.30 am and is fed in an interval of two hours. Doctors also claimed that they’re perhaps ‘walking a tight rope’ because its equally important to control her calorie content and to balance it out with her kidney condition and the fluid that is being drained out of her body.

Eman from Egypt a lady weighing 500 kg enroute to the hospital from Airport

Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 11.02.17, Mumbai Eman from Egypt a lady weighing 500 kg enroute to the hospital from AirportExpress Photo by Amit Chakravarty 11.02.17, Mumbai

February 22, 2017: Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, father of Hrithik Roshan, told the media that his wife Pinky donated around Rs 10 lakh for Enam’s surgery. He also said he is very proud of that fact.

February 23, 2017: It’s been less than two weeks since she was admitted, and Eman has lost at least 50 kg, more than half her excess fluid collection. This is at least 70-100 kg of her total weight. Doctors, at this point in time, said Eman is improving by “leaps and bounds”.

February 28, 2017: Officials said Eman Ahmed might not require a bariatric surgery for weight reduction if the results of her gene tests showed any mutation. Her gene tests were expected on March 10. Once doctors receive her gene tests, only then they will determine if she needs to undergo any surgery.

March 4, 2017: At this stage, doctors say Ahmed may have suffered two strokes since her admission, but condition stable. Doctors who were in the know of her health said they had noticed her cheerfulness suddenly drop and she became suddenly drowsy. Doctors said this has happened at least twice since she came here, adding that these were symptoms of a stroke.

March 7, 2017: Eman Ahmed sheds over 100 kgs, now able to sit on her own, much to the surprise of doctors at the hospital. She now weighs around 380 kgs. Now, the hospital is preparing for a bariatric procedure to cut down her stomach size and reduce about 200 kgs over the next six months.



March 9, 2017: Eman undergoes bariatric surgery in Mumbai. Doctors say she is now on oral fluids and accepting them well.

March 10, 2017: Eman first surgery a success, likely to shed 100 kg in a few months. Dr Muffazal Lakdawala said they aim to reduce 200 kg in her first visit to India in about six months and another 200 kg after a year.

March 30, 2017: Doctors say detect gene mutation responsible for Eman’s obesity. Doctors detected “homozygous missense variant” in the gene, a condition which they claim has been seen for the first time causing obesity. The analysis was done with the help of US-based experts who studied 91 different genes that are usually responsible for obesity.

April 12, 2017: In 2 months, Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed has lost 242 kg. She currently weighs less than 270 kg. A doctor who was attached with the team treating her said that after the surgery, she is regularly doing over two hours of physiotherapy. This they say has helped bring down her weight.

