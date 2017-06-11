Bhubaneswar: Eggs thrown at Union agriculture minister, 5 held

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (File Photo)

Protesting against the killing of farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh, Youth Congress activists threw stones at the vehicle of Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and waved black flags in Jatni town. Five of the activists, including Odisha Youth Congress president Lokanath Maharathi, were arrested. The incident happened soon after Singh left the state guest house to attend a ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ event in Jatni. Around 50-60 Youth Congress activists, divided into two groups, waved black flags and hurled eggs at his vehicle.

Former Congress MP Pradip Majhi said this was done to sensitise the BJP minister so that the problems of farmers in Odisha and other parts of the country are addressed. However, Singh said he did not see any protests. BJP’s Odisha in-charge Arun Singh said the protest was organised at the behest of the ruling BJD as the Congress had no power to attack. The incident comes a year after BJD workers, including MLA Debesh Acharya, threw stones at the vehicle of Union Textiles Minister Santosh Gangwar in the western Odisha town of Bargarh while he was on his way to attend BJP’s Vikas Utsav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App