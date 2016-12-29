Kerala: Eggs hurled at senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan’s car in Kollam

As a war of words followed, Unnithan on Tuesday night resigned as the spokesman.(Express Photo by Partha Paul/Representational) As a war of words followed, Unnithan on Tuesday night resigned as the spokesman.(Express Photo by Partha Paul/Representational)

Infighting within the Kerala unit of the Congress took an ugly turn on Wednesday as rotten eggs were hurled on the car of senior party leader Rajmohan Unnithan and his vehicle damaged by a group of Congress workers allegedly loyal to senior leader K Muraleedharan. Unnithan, who is known to be close to party state president V M Sudheeran, had gone to the party’s district office in Kollam for the foundation day celebrations. Senior leaders present at the office had to intervene to rescue Unnithan from party workers who tried to manhandle him.

The other day, Unnithan had quit as party spokesman after a war of words with Muraleedharan, a former state president of the party. Alleging that Muraleedharan had deputed goons to attack him, Unnithan said his life was in danger. “Muraleedharan should not think that I would stay back at home out of fear…..I can bring more goons, if wanted,’’ he said. The latest incident comes after Muraleedharan’s recent comment that Congress was not functioning as a strong Opposition.

Watch what else is making news

“Ruling CPM is doubling up as the Opposition. The Congress has failed to expose the failure of the CPM government,’’ Muraleedharan had said. The senior leader’s criticism came at a time the group led by former CM Oommen Chandy has been sulking over neglect of his men in the appointment of DCC presidents. As spokesman, Unnithan came out against Muraleedharan recalling how he had betrayed the party in the past and returned to Congress fold after “falling at the feet of Sonia Gandhi’’.

As a war of words followed, Unnithan on Tuesday night resigned as the spokesman. Twelve years ago, Unnithan was attacked at party state committee office a day after he criticised Muraleedharan. A group of party workers, allegedly close to Muraleedharan, had torn apart his dhoti in public.

The present war of words between Unnithan and Muraleedharan has given a new dimension to former CM Oommen Chandy’s standoff with senior leader Ramesh Chennithala after the appointment of DCC presidents earlier this month. In the partition of the post of the DCC presidents, Chennithala group has gained a clear upper hand. Since then, Chandy has been keeping away from party functions.

Surprising party circles, Muraleedharan on Wednesday said the Congress cannot go ahead by neglecting Chandy. “Personal comments led to the unfortunate incidents. When I stated about Congress’s performance as Opposition, many tried to depict that I have deserted the Chennithala group. There was an ulterior motive behind Unnithan’s attack on me. Let the party probe the incident,’’ said Muraleedharan.