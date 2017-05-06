Efforts to introduce chopper service between Coimbatore and Ooty

Efforts are being made to introduce helicopter services from Coimbatore to Udhagamandalam (Ooty) to attract more tourists, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan said on Saturday. Considering the ‘delay’ in reaching this tourist town by road and train, the government will recommend to the Centre to give clearance to operate helicopter services, Natarajan told reporters on the sidelines of the 44th Annual Vegetable Show at nearby Kothagiri.

Tamil Nadu is at the top in tourism activities in the country, he claimed, adding, the state will join the Centre for implementation of UDAY and ‘Prakash Path’ schemes and also for infrastructure development schemes.

When asked about merger of both factions of AIADMK, he said over 1.5 crore grassroot level workers wanted the Two Leaves symbol back and support the faction which gets it. A 25 foot long, 12 feet tall and six feet wide ship made of 1,500 kg of capsicum is the major attraction at the show.

