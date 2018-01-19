Efforts stepped up to make schools in Maharashtra tobacco-free

‘90 per cent of tobacco users start when they are teens’ ‘90 per cent of tobacco users start when they are teens’

The Maharashtra government has stepped up efforts to reduce the consumption of tobacco in schools. The state education department has undertaken a campaign to make schools compliant with COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). COTPA requires all educational institutes to be tobacco free, and the state has put up warning signs on university campuses.

According to Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, professor and cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital, 90 per cent of tobacco users start abusing tobacco as teenagers, and once addicted, less than 5 per cent of users are able to quit.

Initiation rates among youth are of deep concern, he said, adding tobacco is the single most preventable cause of death. In India every year, there are 1 lakh new cases of oral cancer and 50 per cent of the victims die within 12 months.

While the Global Adult Tobacco Survey Maharashtra released on December 8, 2017 showed that there is a decline in tobacco use in the last 7 years, its usage in the 15-17 age group has increased from 2.9 per cent in 2010 to 5.5 per cent in 2017. The mean age of initiation into tobacco use in Maharashtra has also decreased from 18.5 years to 17.4 years, indicating youths are starting to abuse tobacco earlier.

While Jalgaon was the first district to comply with COTPA, Maharashtra now has 78,711 tobacco-free schools. In India, 5,500 children initiate tobacco use every day and 529 do so daily in Maharashtra, Devidas Shinde, project manager, Sambandh Health Foundation (SHF) said.

