Efforts should be made to strengthen Oppn unity : Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

Sticking to its stand on giving the press conference convened by Congress in New Delhi against demonetisation a miss, CPI(M) on Tuesday said efforts should be made to strengthen the opposition unity by proper coordination and consultation.

“I have yesterday clearly stated the reasons due to which we decided not to attend the press conference. Efforts should be made to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties by proper consultation and coordination,” CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters at the sidelines of a programme here.

CPI(M) had on Monday said it would stay away from the press conference citing “lack of coordination and consultation” among the participants.

Unfazed by the absence of leaders of the Left, JD(U), SP and BSP, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee along with some regional parties during the day sought to put up a united face raising the pitch against demonetisation by demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.