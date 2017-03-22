Efforts on to rescue elephant from well

An elephant, which strayed into a nearby village in search of water, fell into a 40-feet deep well on Wednesday and efforts are on to rescue it. Police said the 10-year-old pachyderm, slipped and fell into the well at Kovanur village, about 30 km from Coimbatore.

On being informed by locals, Forest Department officials arrived in the village and were taking efforts to pull out the elephant with the help of Fire and Rescue Department personnel, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now