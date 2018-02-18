Efforts on to make tourism main engine of state’s economic growth: J-K Govt

Dal Lake (File) Dal Lake (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has adopted a multipronged strategy to harness the tourism potential of the state and make the sector the principle engine of its economic growth, Tourism Minister Tassaduq Mufti said.

The minister, who visited Poonch yesterday to explore the possibilities of developing tourism infrastructure in the district, said, “a multipronged strategy has been adopted to harness the tourism potential and position Jammu and Kashmir as the leading global tourist destination.”

The idea is to make the tourism sector as the principle engine of the state’s economic growth, Mufti told senior officers in Poonch district. The minister said that Pir Panjal valley possesses immense potential for growth in tourism sector and efforts are underway to give new dimensions to states tourism industry.

Mufti visited Dak Walla Doga, Dera Ki Gali View Point, Noori Chamb waterfall and other tourist spots. He inspected trekking routes in Surankote and Mandi Louran to devise a plan to promote adventure tourism in the state, an official spokesperson said.

A day earlier, he visited various tourist spots in Rajouri district and reviewed the facilities there. The minister called for maintaining cleanliness in tourist resorts besides taking extra care to save the environment.

