Effort to divide Mizoram should be resisted: CM Lal Thanhawla

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today said that any attempt to balkanise the state would be resisted to the end. Addressing the ruling Congress party workers at the Congress Bhavan in Aizawl, Lal Thanhawla said that any move to divide the state on ethnic lines would be opposed. He, however, said that the Mizo people should tread carefully while dealing with sensitive political issues. Reacting to the appeal made by the NGO Coordination Committee to all political parties not to field any candidate belonging to the Chakma community, he said that such moves might not be in the interests of Mizoram.

“Any Chakma, who is an Indian citizen can contest elections even as Independent,” he said, adding that it would not stop Chakma candidates from being elected.

