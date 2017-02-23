Efficient governance can lessen the burden of judiciary: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said efficient governance can lessen the burden of judiciary and his government is in the process of cleaning the system. (Source: ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said efficient governance can lessen the burden of judiciary and his government is in the process of cleaning the system. (Source: ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said efficient governance can lessen the burden of judiciary and his government is in the process of cleaning the system. Releasing a book authored by Justice Dalveer Bhandari, he said India has to increase the pace of change.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“We have repealed 1,200 laws. There were so many laws. We are in the process of cleaning the system so that the burden of judiciary goes down. Efficient governance can lessen the burden of judiciary to a large extent. And when I say efficient governance, then I see the link from the drafting of the law to its implementing authority,” he said in presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar besides others.

Modi said at present there is a lot of flexibility in different aspects of the country.

“We have to make things with a long term vision but the present condition of the country is like there are multiple meanings to a particular thing and there are multiple forces to drive it,” he said.

Modi said there are global forces at play like global economy and by keeping all these challenges in mind, India has to play a role and that is the need of the hour.

“In today’s world order… there has been less golden opportunity like this where India can make its own place,” he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Justice Khehar for his “quick decisions” saying he was liking it.

Modi said people of India are more traditional but a time comes when changes occur fast.

“Like in the evolution of human race, many changes took place especially technology revolution. Technology has made human race travel over a period of time,” he said.

Modi said technology is bringing big changes and keeping this in mind, the country’s law universities should develop such kind of talents.

“India has to set itself according to the changing world order. We have to become resourceful with regard to our policy and rules,” he said.