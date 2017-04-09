Effective steps being taken to weed out corruption: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said the state government is taking effective steps to weed out corruption by adopting a policy of zero-tolerance towards wrong-doers. Addressing party workers in Dehradun, the chief minister said within days of being sworn-in he had recommended a CBI probe into a scam in compensation payment for land acquired for construction of the NH 74 in Kashipur and suspended a number of officials suspected of having played a role in irregularities. “We don’t just make announcements, we also work on them,” he said.

Rawat also claimed his administration was taking effective action against the mining mafia, citing the speedy arrest of a man accused of crushing a forest department employee to death under the wheels of his tractor trolley at Ramnagar in Nainital district last month. “The accused was arrested within four hours of the crime,” he said. The chief minister also asserted that his government was committed to implementing the Lokayukta and Transfer of public servants acts. Both the bills were tabled in the state assembly during its first session last month and referred to a select committee of the House to suggest improvements if any.

“No target is impossible to achieve if there is honesty of intentions and a resolve to achieve it,” he said. He also talked of an experiment done recently by deodorizing a trenching ground in the city by spraying over it a compound developed by an NGO, which not only fights the stench emanating from garbage dumps but also turns them into manure. The experiment has been susccessful as per the feedback received from residents of the area and the exercise will soon be spread to new areas, he said.

