EESL to replace 10 lakh street lights in Andhra Pradesh

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will retrofit 10 lakh conventional street lights with LED lights in Gram Panchayats of 7 districts in Andhra Pradesh. This is the first project for rural LED street lighting in the country under Street Lighting National Project (SLNP), the EESL said in a statement.

According to the statement, the project is specifically designed for the people living in villages. The replacement drive will help gram panchayats cumulatively save approximately 147 million units of electricity annually, and lead to reduction of 12 crore tonnes of CO2.

The entire upfront capital cost of this project is being funded by French Development Agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD). As part of the project, the EESL has agreed to carry out the entire annual maintenance and warranty replacement in these gram panchayats for a period of 10 years.

Earlier this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had said approximately 30 lakh conventional street lights across villages in the state would be replaced by LED street lights by 2018. Through the installation of 10 lakh LED street lights, EESL has assured the state government of approximately 59 per cent savings in electricity, which translates to an annual monetary savings of Rs 88.2 crore.

In the first phase, the replacement will be undertaken in gram panchayats of 7 districts – Guntur, Prakasham, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Chittoor. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to seek assistance from the EESL to replace conventional street lighting with LED lighting in Visakhapatnam, after the cyclone Hudhud caused extensive damage to the then existing street lighting infrastructure. Ever since then, EESL has installed over 5,90,000 LED street lights in the state, it said.

These installations have led to an annual savings of over 7.8 crore kWh, translating into an annual reduction of over 65,000 tonnes of CO2, it added. Over 23 lakh conventional street lights have been replaced by LED street lights in 21 states. Under Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), the government aims to replace 1.34 crore conventional street lights across the country.

