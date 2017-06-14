Educational institutions to remain close due to heavy rains in Guwahati

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the administration to remain ready for any emergency. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the administration to remain ready for any emergency.

The educational institutions in Guwahati will remain close on Wednesday due to massive rainfall, news agency ANI reported. Witnessing waterlogging across the city due to massive rainfall on Tuesday, the district authority in Assam set up relief camps for the affected people. The Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy, M Angamuthu on Tuesday was quoted by PTI as saying: “I have asked to set up five relief camps immediately at various locations in Guwahati. We have already started distributing relief materials to people at these identified places.” The authority has identified Rajgarh, Dhirenpara, Bhaskar Nagar, Noonmati and Nepali Basti areas for setting up of the relief camps.

The commissioner talking about the aid provided in the camps said, “We have started distributing food items, drinking water and medicines to affected people. We will continue to provide all support till water recedes and people go back to their homes.” Incidents of landslides were also reported at Kamakhya, Zoo Road and Chandmari in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the administration to stay alert in case of emergency. An official statement released by the government said, “Chief Minister Sonowal asked both district administration and Guwahati Development department to be ready with relief materials and reach out to the affected people in case of any urgency.”

Massive water logging due to continuous rainfall since Tuesday morning has thrown life out of gear. All major roads in the city are flooded disrupting the free movement of traffic. Commuters too struggled for hours due to waterlogging.

