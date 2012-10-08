MPCMD seeks extension of time limit for scholarship forms

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Minority Department (MPCMD) today urged the Centre to extend the time limit for filling the scholarship form to the students who were left out due to late admissions in colleges.

MPCMD general secretary Mohammad Idrees Khan,in a letter to the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Salman Khurshid,urged for extending the time limit to fill the scholarship forms for merit-cum-means students up to October 31,2012.

This is to enable a large number of students,who got late admission in various colleges of engineering,medical and others,to fill the form.

Khan has also approached the state commissioner for backward classes and minority department and requested him to write about the same to the central government.

