Panjab University student bodies launch cyber campaign to net votes

Personal canvassing and mass rallies by student bodies are passe. Armed with latest gadgets and laptops,student bodies are mobilising maximum supporters using social networking websites,YouTube,online membership drives,short messaging services and phone calls for the Panjab University Campus Student Council elections.

Almost every student has an internet connection on his mobile phone these days. So,they do not need to go home and then log on to their Facebook accounts, said Student Organisation of Panjab University president Vicky Middukhera.

Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) is actively using phone calls and SMSes to mobilise students.

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) has gone on Facebook to enlist members and also set up a dedicated helpling to answer queries and address grievances.

In addition to its leaders profiles,there are two Panjab University Students Union profilesapnipusu and pusuon Facebook. Over the past one week,list of members on the profile has increased manifold,touching the 1,126 and 3,024-mark,respectively, said PUSU president Sukhjeet Singh Brar.

The organisations believe that students on the campus are not only united through social networking websites but they also prove very effective in getting connected with various college students.

To catch the students attention,special songs composed for the organisations are uploaded on YouTube with links to social networking websites.

Times have changed. Now it is really very difficult for an organisation to conclude whether a student is with them or any other group. One would easily find the same group of students enjoying the freebies offered by different organisations including movie tickets,discotheque parties,trips and even food coupons. Thus,with time the organisations have also updated their methods of canvassing, said Parminder Singh Pamma,who has been associated with PUSU for the last decade.

While National Students Union of India (NSUI) introduced an online membership drive for students to get associated with the organisation,others like SUPU and Students Organisation of India (SOI) are actively mobilising students through phone calls and SMSes.

Door-to-door canvassing is very difficult these days. Whenever we planned to start personal canvassing and campaigning,there were holidays. As a database of students,mobile numbers were maintained during counselling and admissions. We are making regular calls and sending messages requesting them all to vote, said SOI president Buland Singh Sekhon.

