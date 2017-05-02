Education is not a commodity: Consumer forum dismisses parents’ plea

The forum while dismissing the plea ruled that deciding on such a plea did not fall under its ambit according to the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. (Representational Image) The forum while dismissing the plea ruled that deciding on such a plea did not fall under its ambit according to the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. (Representational Image)

A Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum dismissed complaints filed by parents after their children were refused admission under the Right to Education Act.

Six separate pleas were filed before the Mumbai suburban forum with complainants seeking admission for their children into a Goregaon school.

The school administration submitted before the forum that the income certificates filed by the parents were fake, due to which the admission of the students had been cancelled.

While deciding on the parents’ pleas, the forum relied on previous Supreme Court judgments to conclude that education is not a ‘commodity’.

“In this complaint, an important question before us is whether a student can be considered a ‘consumer’ of an educational institution under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986? There is not much need to explain in detail about it considering there have been previous Supreme Court judgments making this aspect clear,” the forum observed.

It referred to a Supreme Court order which stated that “educational institutions are not providing any kind of service, therefore, in matter of admission fees, etc., there cannot be a question of deficiency of service, Such matters cannot be entertained by the Consumer Forum under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986”.

The forum further observed that as the educational institution had submitted that the income certificates produced by the parents were fake, it was not inclined to consider their plea to grant admission even on moral grounds.

The forum while dismissing the plea ruled that deciding on such a plea did not fall under its ambit according to the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now