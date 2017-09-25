ED’s allegations against Karti intended to intimidate, silence my voice: P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Source: PTI) Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Source: PTI)

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate attached assets to the tune of Rs 1.16 crore of Karti Chidambaram in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal, his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said allegations in the ED press note are a “crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”.

“The allegations in the Press Note are a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures. The Press Note is intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice. I will not be intimidated,” said Chidambaram. The senior Congress leader also said suitable action will be taken in accordance with law when the attachment order is served.

Chidambaram also accused the central probe agency of “cleverly skirting the issue of jurisdiction of the ED when the only charge sheet filed in the case has been quashed by the Special Judge.”

Earlier in the day, the ED said it has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching assets “of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately.” The agency also attached a firm allegedly linked to Karti and said it was “controlled” by him via another person.

Chidambaram said that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials, who were examined by the CBI, have affirmed that the FIPB, consisting of secretaries to the Indian government, correctly approved and recommended the case and placed the minutes before the Finance Minister (who was the competent authority) for approval. “Approval was granted in the normal course,” he said.

At present, the ED agency is investigating the Aircel-Maxis deal after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case.

