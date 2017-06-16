EDMC’s finances in a mess due to massive corruption: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo)

Alleging “massive corruption” in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the civic body had “huge sources of income” but “its finances were in a mess” due to irregularities.

EDMC mayor Neema Bhagat met Kejriwal Thursday to discuss the corporation’s issues and seek funds to the tune of Rs 9,845 crore pending since the 2012-13. However, in calculating these arrears, the civic body factors in the recommendations of the fourth Delhi Finance Commission.

“Our revenue is very less compared to the expenditure, and with the Delhi government delaying the implementation of the recommendations of 4th finance commission, the situation is deteriorating,” Bhagat said.

However, Kejriwal in a statement said, “I have seen the accounts of the East MCD; there is massive corruption… It must do away with corruption to make it financially viable.” He said, “The government has released all funds to the MCDs, which it is supposed to release under the existing finance commission. Where is all the money going? Why are sanitation staff not being paid salaries regularly?”

He added that the civic body is plagued by parking and advertising/hoarding mafia. “Illegal hoardings and illegal parking must be done away with, which will, in turn, increase the revenue of MCDs manifold,” the CM said.

A government spokesperson said, “In EDMC, the drains which come under the ambit of the corporation are clogged with sewage. But, we are not interested in fighting and pointing fingers, the people of Delhi are at stake. So we are cooperating.”

