Edappadi Palanisami retains most of Panneerselvam’s cabinet, swearing-in at 4.30 pm

All the Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, barring education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties, have been retained by Palanisami

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 16, 2017 4:13 pm
Chennai: AIADMK senior leader and highways minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he was elected as legislature party leader arrives to meet media persons along with party seniors at the resort in Koovathur in East Coast Road outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday. AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala is staying there. The two-judge bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender immediately to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_14_2017_000212B)  AIADMK senior leader and highways minister Edappadi K Palanisami. (Source: PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar)

Along with Chief Minister-designate Edappadi Palanisami, 30 AIADMK MLAs will be administered oath as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday at around 4.30 pm. All the Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, barring education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties, have been retained by Palanisami’s. And most of the portfolios under Panneerselvam have been retained by Palanisami. Senior AIADMK leaders Dindigul Srinivasan and party presidium chairman Sengottaiyan will be number 2 and 3 in the soon to be formed government.

However, a few party MLAs and MPs who backed Panneerselvam remained defiant. AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan claimed that his colleagues will not prop up Sasikala’s family rule. “Many MLAs will support only Amma’s rule and not rule of a family,” he said. Another OPS supporter and AIADMK MP, S Semmalai added: “Now, we’ll go back to our party supporters and discuss as to who’ll lead the party next.”

Here’s is the complete list of new ministers and their portfolios:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami – Home, Finance, PWD, Irrigation, Highways, Public, Elections, Personnel
Dindigul Srinivasan – Forest
Sengottaiyan – School Education – He is the new minister. He is replacing MaFoi K. Pandiarajan.
O.S. Manian – Handlooms
Sellur Raju – Cooperation
C Vijaya Baskar – Health
D Jayakumar – Fisheries
M C Sampath – Industries
Karupannan – Environment
Thangamani – Electricity
Velumani – Municipal Administration
C.Ve Shanmugham – Law
K.P. Anbazhagan – Higher Education
Kamaraj – Food and Civil Supplies
V. Saroja – Social Welfare
K. Radhakrishnan – Housing and Urban Development
Duraikannu- Agriculture
Kadambur Raju – Information and Publicity
R.B. Udhayakumar – Revenue
Natarajan – Tourism
K.C. Veeramani – Commercial Taxes
K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Milk and Dairy Development
P.Benjamin – Rural Industries
Dr Nilofer Kafeel – Labour
M.R.Vijayabhaskar – Transport
Dr. M. Manikandan – Information Technology
V.M. Rajalakshmi – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare
G. Baskaran – Khadi and Village Industries Board
Sevvoor S. Ramachandran – Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
S.Valarmathi – Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare
P. Balakrishna Reddy – Animal Husbandry

