Edappadi Palanisami retains most of Panneerselvam’s cabinet, swearing-in at 4.30 pm

Along with Chief Minister-designate Edappadi Palanisami, 30 AIADMK MLAs will be administered oath as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday at around 4.30 pm. All the Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, barring education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties, have been retained by Palanisami’s. And most of the portfolios under Panneerselvam have been retained by Palanisami. Senior AIADMK leaders Dindigul Srinivasan and party presidium chairman Sengottaiyan will be number 2 and 3 in the soon to be formed government.

However, a few party MLAs and MPs who backed Panneerselvam remained defiant. AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan claimed that his colleagues will not prop up Sasikala’s family rule. “Many MLAs will support only Amma’s rule and not rule of a family,” he said. Another OPS supporter and AIADMK MP, S Semmalai added: “Now, we’ll go back to our party supporters and discuss as to who’ll lead the party next.”

Here’s is the complete list of new ministers and their portfolios:

Edappadi K. Palaniswami – Home, Finance, PWD, Irrigation, Highways, Public, Elections, Personnel

Dindigul Srinivasan – Forest

Sengottaiyan – School Education – He is the new minister. He is replacing MaFoi K. Pandiarajan.

O.S. Manian – Handlooms

Sellur Raju – Cooperation

C Vijaya Baskar – Health

D Jayakumar – Fisheries

M C Sampath – Industries

Karupannan – Environment

Thangamani – Electricity

Velumani – Municipal Administration

C.Ve Shanmugham – Law

K.P. Anbazhagan – Higher Education

Kamaraj – Food and Civil Supplies

V. Saroja – Social Welfare

K. Radhakrishnan – Housing and Urban Development

Duraikannu- Agriculture

Kadambur Raju – Information and Publicity

R.B. Udhayakumar – Revenue

Natarajan – Tourism

K.C. Veeramani – Commercial Taxes

K.T. Rajendra Balaji – Milk and Dairy Development

P.Benjamin – Rural Industries

Dr Nilofer Kafeel – Labour

M.R.Vijayabhaskar – Transport

Dr. M. Manikandan – Information Technology

V.M. Rajalakshmi – Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare

G. Baskaran – Khadi and Village Industries Board

Sevvoor S. Ramachandran – Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

S.Valarmathi – Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare

P. Balakrishna Reddy – Animal Husbandry

