Tamil Nadu CM to seek trust vote on Feb 18

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a vote of confidence on February 18. (Source: PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a vote of confidence on February 18. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a vote of confidence on February 18. Speaker P Dhanapal has convened the session of the Tamil Nadu assembly at 11 am on Saturday for the trust vote, Assembly Secretary A M P Jamaludeen said in a statement.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“On that day, the vote of confidence will be taken up,” he said.

Palaniswami, a V K Sasikala loyalist, was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state which began with caretaker CM O Panneerselvam’s revolt against the AIADMK general secretary.

While inviting him to form the government earlier in the day, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had asked Palaniswami, the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader, to form his ministry at the earliest and seek a vote of confidence in the assembly within 15 days.

Last night, Palaniswami had submitted to the governor a list of 124 MLAs supporting him.

Tamil Nadu has a 234-member legislative assembly.