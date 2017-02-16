Tamil Nadu crisis: Edappadi Palanisamy invited to form government, swearing-in likely at 4.30 pm today

V K Sasikala Loyalist Edappadi K Palalnisami invited by Governor Vidyasagar Rao to form the government. (file photo) V K Sasikala Loyalist Edappadi K Palalnisami invited by Governor Vidyasagar Rao to form the government. (file photo)

In a huge setback for caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday dissolved the political crisis that has gripped the state in the last couple of weeks by inviting V K Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palanisamy to form the government. The governor, however, gave Palanisamy 15 days time to prove his majority in the assembly. The suspense over the future of the state government ended today after Palanisamy, along with a delegation of senior AIADMK leaders, met Vidyasagar at the Raj Bhavan. Palanisamy is likely to be sworn-in as chief minister at 4.30 pm today. He will now have to seek a vote of confidence in the House. Palanisamy claims he has the backing of at least 124 AIADMK MLAs. The halfway mark to attain majority is 117.

On Tuesday, hours after the Supreme Court ruling in the disproportionate assets case, Palanisamy was elected as the legislature party leader of AIADMK. Armed with signed affidavits from 124 AIADMK MLAs, he met the Governor the same day and staked claim to form the government. However, the Governor kept him waiting as Panneerselvam alleged that the Sasikala faction has been keeping all the MLAs hostage at the Golden Bay Resorts in Kuvathur. Not a single MLA or MP switched loyalties and joined the Panneerselvam camp ever since Sasikala was convicted in the case. Only J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who is not a party member, extended support to Panneerselvam. At least 11 MLAs are currently backing Pannerselvam.

