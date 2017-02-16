Edapaddi K Palanisami: A die-hard Amma loyalist who steadily rose through party ranks over 40 years

Edapaddi Palanisami with former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Edapaddi Palanisami with former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Putting to rest all speculations, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palanisami was on Thursday sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The move has eased out other contenders in the party for the Chief Minister’s post. The decision of Raj Bhavan to administer the oath of Palanisami left O Panneerselvam camp deeply disappointed. Known to be a grassroots leader, 63-year-old Palanisami has seen stready growth in the party spanning 40 years. Right after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict convicting Sasikala in the Disproportionate Assets case on February 14, numerous names were considered by the general secretary before an official meeting was convened to elect the Legislature Party Leader.

Among the contenders for the chief minister’s post was K A Sengottaiyan. He was appointed to the key post of party presidium chairman after veteran E Madusudhanan switched over to the O Panneerselvam camp. Eventually, Sasikala narrowed down on Palanisami despite the fact that he was technically third in hierarchy in the O Panneerselvam Cabinet after Forest Minister, Dindigul C Srinivasan.

Even during former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet too, Edappadi came only after O Panneerselvam, Natham R Viswanathan and R Vaithilingam in hierarchy, although he was still part of the key ministers of Amma’s Cabinet.

Palanisami’s first notable jump came when he was handed over the additional Public Works portfolio by Jayalalithaa after the May 2016 Assembly election aside from Minor Ports and Highways. One of the crucial factor that worked in Palanisami’s favour was his unflinching loyalty towards Sasikala after O Panneerselvam revolted. Sengottaiyan, who had initially steered clear of rumours, could not eventually emerge victorious.

Palanisami was a die-hard supporter of Amma and chose to side with Sasikala after Jaya’s demise. A native of Nedungulam village in Salem district, and a farmer, Palanisami began his political career in AIADMK in 1974 as a party member. He climbed the party ladder steadily and caught Jayalalithaa’s attention as early as in 1985 when he had put up a separate party flag mast across Edappadi region ‘honouring” Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.

