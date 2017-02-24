No mystery over Jayalalithaa’s death, people making an issue out of it: Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. File PTI Photo Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. File PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday sought to put an end to speculations surrounding former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s death amid frenetic calls from the opposition demanding a probe. In a statement to the media, the chief minister said, “There’s no mystery over her death. People are just making an issue out of it.”

Earlier in the day, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Jayalalithaa loyalist O Panneerselvam once again raised the demand for a probe into her death, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a memorial service where he garlanded a portrait of the former CM, Panneerselvam said: “When I was CM, I initiated an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, but it went upside down; Government should inquire; We will keep fighting.

ALSO READ: On Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Panneerselvam reiterates demand for probe into her death

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin has maintained his stand that AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru jail in Disproportionate Assets case, was responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa. He had said that if the death of the former CM is probed, Sasikala will be sentenced to life imprisonment. “If proper probe takes place into Jayalalithaa’s death, the person who’s in jail for four years now will be awarded lifetime imprisonment,” said Stalin implying Sasikala’s role in Jayalalithaa’s death.

Stalin was addressing party workers who were on a day-long hunger strike to protest against the eviction of its MLAs from the Assembly and demand a fresh trust vote. “Hunger protest which we are undertaking today is not for us. It is against benami rule established in Tamil Nadu,” he had said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd